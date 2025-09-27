ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,795 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

