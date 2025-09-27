ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

