ORG Partners LLC Sells 15,720 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF $TAIL

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 1.37% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,339,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,440,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,358,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

