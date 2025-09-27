ORG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

