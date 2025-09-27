ORG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

