ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,716,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,824,000 after buying an additional 126,125 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

