Owen LaRue LLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.9% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.48. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

