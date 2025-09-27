Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $54.45 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.