Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ is Instrumental Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 123.5% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.