Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 108,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.