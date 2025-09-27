Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 969 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

