Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,408,000 after acquiring an additional 487,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,049,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,597,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,025,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,015,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,457,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,005,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $153,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%.Webster Financial’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

