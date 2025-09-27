Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $24.30 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

