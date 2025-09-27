Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $81.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

