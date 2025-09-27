Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,079 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

