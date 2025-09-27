Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 106.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 190,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.