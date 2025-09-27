Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 $SPXU

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $840,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $929,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

