Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 458,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

