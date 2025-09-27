Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 106.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,611,000 after acquiring an additional 53,490 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10,136,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,027,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 376,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 69,635 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.10 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

