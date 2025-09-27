Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 389.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.