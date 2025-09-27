Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,760,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,664,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 871,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

