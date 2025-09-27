Patron Partners LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

