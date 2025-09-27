Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

