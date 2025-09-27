Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

