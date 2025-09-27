Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.41 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

