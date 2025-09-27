Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,713 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $74.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

