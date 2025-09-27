Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

