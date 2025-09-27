Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

