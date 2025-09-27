Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,480 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,759,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

SQM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

