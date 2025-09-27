Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.51. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 86,000 shares trading hands.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

