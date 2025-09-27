Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.0%

BATS IEFA opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

