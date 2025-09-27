Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.8% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.