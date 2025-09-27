Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

