Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Sells 6,113 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 109,166.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,119,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

