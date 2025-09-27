Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF $PEZ

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

