Reviewing SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) and Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Get SNDL alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SNDL and Organigram Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -10.38% -8.58% -7.23% Organigram Global 2.86% -8.19% -5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SNDL and Organigram Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Organigram Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SNDL presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Given SNDL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Organigram Global.

34.6% of Organigram Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Organigram Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SNDL has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organigram Global has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SNDL and Organigram Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $671.81 million 0.91 -$69.18 million ($0.27) -8.63 Organigram Global $117.47 million 1.93 -$33.39 million $0.05 33.80

Organigram Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL. SNDL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organigram Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Organigram Global beats SNDL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Organigram Global

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as consumer channels. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.