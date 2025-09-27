Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up approximately 0.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride Trading Up 0.3%

LRN stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

