Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

