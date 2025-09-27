Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Roblox Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $711,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,876 shares of company stock worth $45,861,309. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

