ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF $ROBO Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,899,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

ROBO stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $67.56.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.