Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Outperform

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.50 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.74.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

