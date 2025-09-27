Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5,883.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

