Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

