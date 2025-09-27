Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,560,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,339,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,107 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.