Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,537,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,541,000 after buying an additional 104,526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SCHV opened at $29.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.