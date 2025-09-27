Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Holdings Lifted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

