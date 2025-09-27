Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

