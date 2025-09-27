SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.38.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
