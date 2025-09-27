Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.71 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 173.40 ($2.32). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.32), with a volume of 1,414,939 shares.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Serica Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 208.

The company has a market cap of £675.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. 63.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

