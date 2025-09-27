Signaturefd LLC Buys 39,561 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $221,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

